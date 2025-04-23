HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No panic at CSK: CEO breaks silence

No panic at CSK: CEO breaks silence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
April 23, 2025 16:23 IST

Chennai Super Kings as a franchise never presses the panic button and there is not much to worry about despite the five-time champions' ordinary run in the current season IPL, its CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

IMAGE: CSK find themselves in a must-win situation in their remaining six games. Photograph: BCCI

CSK have lost a record five games in a row this season and more than halfway into the tournament, find themselves at the bottom of the points table with six losses in eight games.

They have lacked firepower in the batting department and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence due to an injury has only made it worse for the storied outfit.

 

CSK CEO has also spoken about his team's run in IPL 2025.

"We have not been performing up to the mark. We are trying to improve and we we will try do well in the next few games. We have never pressed the panic button in our franchise is not like that, it is just a game," Viswanathan told PTI.

M S Dhoni is back leading the side in Gaikwad's absence but as head coach Stephen Fleming put it 'he doesn't have a magic wand' and can't change the team's fortunes overnight.

Following the defeat to Mumbai Indians, CSK find themselves in a must-win situation in their remaining six games with Dhoni already speaking about the planning for 2026.

Can Dhoni script a turnaround after taking over from Gaikwad midway into the tournament?

"See, it's not the question of anybody. It's a question that the team should do well and not just one individual. We don't talk to the team management. Dhoni will do what is right for the team.

"What we are expecting as administrators is good performance by the team and we don't criticize our team at all," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
