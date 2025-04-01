Ashwani Kumar's 'quicker than you think'

Mumbai Indians' unheralded fast bowler Ashwani Kumar, who became the first Indian to take four wickets on IPL debut, is a "lot quicker than people recognise at first", says his teammate Ryan Rickelton.

IMAGE: Ashwani Kumar executed his plans really well. Photograph: BCCI

The left-arm Punjab seamer took 4/24 on Monday to blow away Kolkata Knight Riders as Mumbai Indians recorded an eight-wicket win which took them to the sixth spot in the points table.

"He's a lot quicker than I think people recognise at first, that's a great attribute he has and he can swing the new ball," Rickelton told the media after the match here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"He's a lot quicker than you think and he rushes you a little bit lower as well. He's a great addition obviously to the group and the wicket can suit him."

"Looking forward to seeing if he gets an opportunity with the new ball to see that other set of skills come through. He's a nice find for MI and really looking forward to seeing how he goes," he added.

Rickelton said the Punjab seamer, who had only played four senior T20 matches, four List A matches and two Ranji Trophy games before his IPL debut, executed his plans really well.

"I've played a few warm-up games with him, keeping (the wickets) to him and batting against him in the nets. He's a really nice bowler. He can swing the new ball and he executed his plan really, really well," he said.

"The group's really happy for him. But yeah, it's cool that he got an opportunity. The group's really chuffed that he managed to get out of the match performance," he added.

KKR's Ramandeep Singh, who is also from Punjab and trains in the same academy as Ashwani, termed him as a "talented cricketer".

"Ashwani is a very talented cricketer, he is from Punjab. This IPL is known for the fact that youngsters come and perform here and you can see their talent," he said.

Rickelton, meanwhile, said getting his maiden half-century was a massive relief. The left-handed South African wicketkeeper-batter hit 62 not out off 41 balls with five sixes and four fours.

"Obviously a massive relief, in all honesty. The first two games were on tricky (and) on some tough wickets. But to get out here in Mumbai and have Spencer (Johnson) turn me inside out was quite a tough battle to get through," he said.

"But once I managed to get through that, it's just really pleasing to get a score. But more relief than anything and to get two points on the board is great for the team."

Rickelton said having joined the MI camp before  he played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 competition  gave him a good experience.

"It's been a nice intro. It's not just coming in blind. It's been an easier transition, but the IPL is a different beast in its own. To mentally work my head around that is a bit of a different one for me and I'm trying to just adapt to the group and luckily I've got a few familiar faces around as well. It makes the transition a bit easier," he said.

Talking further about the pressure in IPL, the South African player said it is entirely different.

"Naturally, there's just a lot more pressure. The standard is incredibly high and the conditions are all changing," he said.

"A year ago, turn on the television and teams are getting 260 and you think it's a free for all. But you come here and it's actually not that easy; different grounds have their unique characteristics, so the pressure factor internally is big, but externally is huge."

"You're playing with some of the world's best players, not just in this team, but obviously around the country. That extra pressure is there and it's hard, I'm not going to lie, it's hard.

"Just trying to find my way through that and try to adjust my game in order to give me the best chance of being successful for the team," he added.