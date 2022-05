The second Qualifier game of IPL 2022 features the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday night.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajat Patidar hits a four on his way to a 54 ball 112 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Who will win tonight? RR or RCB?

Time to vote!