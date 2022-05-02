News
How Batters Can Deal With Umran Malik's Pace

How Batters Can Deal With Umran Malik's Pace

By Rediff Cricket
May 02, 2022 17:12 IST
Umran Malik

IMAGE: Umran Malik has been clocking in excess of 150 kmph consistently. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

India's pace sensation Umran Malik has been mighty impressive in IPL 2022.

After starting his journey as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 22-year-old pacer has now risen to be among the top five bowlers in the season and has already bagged 15 scalps from nine matches.

He, however, was ineffective against the Chennai Super Kings at the MCA stadium on Sunday night, but his exploits against the Gujarat Titans last week has definitely increased the buzz around him.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is one of the many who have been awestruck with Umran's bowling and floated a unique suggestion how batters could face the SRH tearaway.

Speaking on Star Sports, IPL 2022's official broadcast, Gavaskar quipped the best way to deal with Umran's pace is: 'Take a single and go to the non-striker's end'.

The first batter to score 10,000 Test also suggested that batters 'Don't give him a sight of your stumps. Cover all three stumps so that when he runs in to bowl, he has got to see where is the off stump, where is the leg stump.' :))

Umran leaked runs at 12 per over in the game against CSK, but also went to register the fastest delivery of IPL 2022.

154 kmph in the 10th over, which was played straight down the ground for a four by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad did not break a sweat while tackling Umran's pace, staying firm in his crease, maneuvering the ball wherever he liked. The lofted six he hit off Umran over mid-off was a sight to behold.

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri praised Gaikwad for his knock against SRH and felt the batter plays express pace like most other batters do against medium pace.

'So much to like about RG. Plays express pace like most do against medium pace. He will get there in time. No Doubts. Classy stuff tonite @Ruutu1331,' Shastri, who will score 60 in life on May 27, tweeted.

Umran scorched the 154 kmph mark for the second time in the 19th over, which was played for a single by M S Dhoni.

Rediff Cricket
