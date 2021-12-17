News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Rohit, Jadeja begin rehab at NCA

Injured Rohit, Jadeja begin rehab at NCA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 17, 2021 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Yash Dhull. Photographs: Kind courtesy Yash Dhull/Instagram

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have started their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after being ruled out of the upcoming Test series in South Africa due to injuries.

 

The two senior players were seen at the NCA with India Under-19 captain Yash Dhull in his social media posts.

The India U-19 team is currently camping at the NCA ahead of the Asia Cup, beginning in the UAE from December 23.

Rohit, who was named ODI captain last week replacing Virat Kohli, was named as vice-captain of the Test team for the South Africa Test series starting on December 26 before a hamstring injury during training ruled him out.

His expected recovery time is between three to four weeks.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with Yash Dhull. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash Dhull/Instagram

India 'A' captain Priyank Panchal was named in place of Rohit in the Test squad, which reached South Africa on Thursday for the series.

The senior opener, who took charge as T20I captain against New Zealand last month, is expected to be available to lead the team for the ODI leg of the South Africa tour, which is to take place in January.

Jadeja has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury which he sustained during the home New Zealand Test series last month.

He may take a longer time to recover from his injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
No rift between me and Rohit, says Kohli
No rift between me and Rohit, says Kohli
Who should be India's vice-captain?
Who should be India's vice-captain?
BCCI unlikely to counter Kohli's claims before SA series
BCCI unlikely to counter Kohli's claims before SA series
My grandfather, Field Marshal Manekshaw
My grandfather, Field Marshal Manekshaw
Recipe: Singaporean Curry Chicken
Recipe: Singaporean Curry Chicken
Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 86,415
Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 86,415
Team India touches down in South Africa
Team India touches down in South Africa

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Team India touches down in South Africa

Team India touches down in South Africa

Kohli vs Ganguly: The Plot Thickens

Kohli vs Ganguly: The Plot Thickens

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances