India vs SA 1st ODI called off due to rain

March 12, 2020 17:43 IST

IMAGE: The first ODI between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday was called off due to rain. Photograph: BCCI

The first One-Day International between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium because of inclement weather.

Incidentally, that match was also an India-South Africa clash in September last year.



The first ODI of the three-match series was always in doubt after the weatherman forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.



Heavy rain had also lashed the hill town just after the two teams' practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area.



If that was not enough, it rained the entire night on the eve of the match.



It was overcast for major part of the day and heavens opened up just before the toss was scheduled to take place. It continued to rain through the day forcing the umpires to call off the match.

IMAGE: Fans wearing masks to combat the spread of coronavirus during the first ODI in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

The next two ODIs of the three-match series will be played in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).



The final two games is likely to be played behind closed doors as the Indian government has ordered upcoming international cricket matches to be played in empty stadiums to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, the country's sports secretary said it wanted the national cricket team's upcoming matches to be played in empty stadiums - an unheard-of occurrence for one of India's national obsessions.



The chief ministers of two states where India is due to play matches against South Africa this month "have been advised to avoid gathering of people," RS Jhulaniya told Reuters. "Matches may go on without spectator crowd".