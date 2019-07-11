India physio Farhart's tenure ends after World Cup

July 11, 2019 16:38 IST

Patrick Farhart was with the Indian team since 2015.

India physiotherapist Patrick Farhart's tenure ended after the side crashed out of the World Cup with a semi-final loss to New Zealand and he bid adieu by thanking the BCCI for it support.



India suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.



"Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future," Farhart tweeted.



Farhart, who was with the team since 2015 along with India's fitness and conditioning coach Shankar Basu, had informed the BCCI that their stint with the national team would end after the World Cup.



Some Indian cricketers, including skipper Virat Kohli, took to social media to thank the Australian and Basu for their services and wish them luck for the future.



"Thank you Patrick and Basu for the amazing work you both have done for the team. More importantly, the friendship you have with all of us is even more special. You both are true gentlemen. Wish you the best for everything else in life ahead," Kohli tweeted.



"Thank you for everything..You're a great man!!Misteerrrrrrrrrrr Kennnnneedddyyyyyyyyyyy," Dhawal Kulkarani said on the social networking site.



"You're truly amazing ! Thanks for everything you've done for me . Best wishes to you n your family," bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar said.



"You are a champion my friend," said Suryakumar Yadav who plays for Mumbai.