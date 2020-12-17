Australians again make 'barefoot circles'

December 17, 2020 14:25 IST

IMAGE: Australian Captain Tim Paine looks on as the Australian players form a barefoot circle on Day 1 of the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Australian cricket teams once again stood in a circle with bare feet at the start of the first Test against India in support of the global anti-racism movement and to recognise Australia's indigenous people.

The Aussies had first made the gesture ahead of the one-day international series opener against India in Sydney on November 27.

The Australian men followed the lead of the national women's team who formed a barefoot circle with the New Zealand players in Brisbane ahead of the limited overs series in September.

In October, five indigenous players and eight team captains in the professional Women's Big Bash League made the gesture to 'connect to country and acknowledge the traditional owners of the land,' Cricket Australia said.