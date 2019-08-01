India 'A' tottering after Windies 'A' set mammoth total

August 01, 2019 22:06 IST

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari was dismissed cheaply. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

'Test specialists Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed cheaply leaving India 'A' tottering at 11 for 4 in the first hour after West Indies 'A' scored a decent 318 on the second day of the second unofficial 'Test'.

Agarwal (4), who wanted some game time before the Test series got a beauty from new ball bowler Chemar Holder (4/5 in 3 overs), who bowled at a brisk pace and also extracted disconcerting bounce.

Holder got one to climb up from back of the length with a shade away movement that squared the Karnataka opener resulting in a nick behind the stumps.

Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) tried to punch one off backfoot but couldn't keep it down as the point fielder got a straight catch to give Holder his second wicket.

Skipper Vihari (0) also didn't trouble the scorer as Holder got one to nip back in and the ball also kept a bit low trapping him plumb in-font.

Anmolpreet Singh's lack of technique against quality pace bowling was exposed with Holder squaring him up with a bouncer as he fended awkwardly. The ball ballooned to the point fielder for a simple catch.

This was after West Indies 'A' starting the day at 243 for 5 could add another 75 runs before lunch with giant Rahkeem Cornwall (56 no off 70 balls) scoring bulk of the runs.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande (3/79 in 20 overs) got a couple of wickets and so did pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/63 in 27 overs).

Brief Scores: West Indies 'A' (Montcin Hodge 65, Rahkeem Cornall 56 no, Mayank Markande 3/79, Mohammed Siraj 3/63).

India 'A' 11/4 in 5 overs (mayank Agarwal 4, Abhimanyu Easwaran 0, Hanuma Vihari 0, Anmolpreet Singh 0, Chemar Holder 4/5 in 3 overs)