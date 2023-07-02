News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I'd do it again and again, says brave Lyon after one-legged cameo

I'd do it again and again, says brave Lyon after one-legged cameo

July 02, 2023 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Australia's Nathan Lyon reacts as he struggles with his injury. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Nathan Lyon added his name to Lord's folklore with a courageous batting cameo in the face of a brutal barrage of bouncers despite barely being able to walk on Saturday.

Australian off-spinner Lyon's Ashes series looked over when he sustained a serious calf injury while fielding on Thursday.

 

Nathan Lyon

But he surprised virtually everyone in the ground when he hobbled out to bat at number 11 as his side looked to add more runs to their lead over England.

What followed was one of the most bizarre innings ever seen at the famous old ground.

Batting in partnership with fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Lyon, playing in his 100th consecutive Test match, looked like a sitting duck as he fended off some hostile bowling.

Remarkably, despite being on one leg, he played some cultured shots but was unable to run between the wickets -- meaning he and Starc's only option to add to the score was to try and hit boundaries.

At one point Starc was denied a six by a stupendous piece of fielding on the boundary by England substitute fielder Rehan Ahmed, and in the confusion Lyon somehow managed to hop between the wickets to complete a single before collapsing in a heap.

Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon said he had no hesitation in taking one for the team. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

In the end Lyon faced 13 balls, scoring a boundary and sharing in a partnership of 15, including a booming Starc six, that allowed Australia to set England a formidable 371 victory target -- 12 more than the a Ben Stokes-inspired England successfully chased in 2019 at Headingley.

In true Aussie fashion, Lyon said he had no hesitation in taking one for the team.

"I wanted to bat. It was my call," Lyon said. "I knew the risks but I'd do anything for this team and you never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series."

"I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that. If it was tomorrow I'd do it again, and again and again and again."

Lyon, 35, said he had exchanged a few words with England bowler James Anderson before shuffling out to the square.

"He asked me am I stupid," Lyon said. "And I said yes."

Lyon's exploits certainly inspired Starc and captain Pat Cummings who between them reduced England to 45-4 before the hosts closed on 114-4, needing 257 runs for victory on day five.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shaw set for English county stint after Duleep Trophy
Shaw set for English county stint after Duleep Trophy
India edge Lebanon in penalties to enter SAFF final
India edge Lebanon in penalties to enter SAFF final
Windies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time
Windies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time
Manipur CM hints at foreign hand behind violence
Manipur CM hints at foreign hand behind violence
Lord's Test: Where there's Stokes there's hope
Lord's Test: Where there's Stokes there's hope
88 killed on Maha's Samruddhi Expressway in 6 mths
88 killed on Maha's Samruddhi Expressway in 6 mths
Thanks to Musk, you can now read only 600 tweets a day
Thanks to Musk, you can now read only 600 tweets a day

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

PIX: Starc, Cummins put Australia on brink of victory

PIX: Starc, Cummins put Australia on brink of victory

Moeen likely to be fit for third Ashes Test

Moeen likely to be fit for third Ashes Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances