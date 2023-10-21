News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SKY faces injury scare; Kishan suffers bug bite

SKY faces injury scare; Kishan suffers bug bite

Source: PTI
October 21, 2023 21:15 IST
Injury Scare: Suryakumar Yadav gets nasty knock on right forearm

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: It is still not clear if Suryakumar Yadav could be rendered doubtful for New Zealand game although team sources said that he is doing ‘fine’. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Indian team management got a mighty scare on Saturday after Suryakumar Yadav, who is expected to play his first World Cup game against New Zealand on Sunday got a nasty knock on right forearm during the net session on the eve of the match.

It is still not clear if he could be rendered doubtful for New Zealand game although team sources said that he is doing "fine".

 

It is learnt that the pain has subsided considerably after applying ice-packs and he is immediately not being taken for an X-Ray.

However once the body cools down and how swollen the area is will determine the next course of medical action.

Worse, the only other reserve batter in the line-up Ishan Kishan suffered a honey-bee bite on the neck in what turned out to be a weird training day for the home team.

Surya, who is set to replace Hardik Pandya, was facing throwdown specialist D Raghavendra in the nets and a 'rocket' hurled at a express clip hit the batter flush on the forearm just above the right wrist.

The stylish batter immediately left the nets and came out with physio Kamlesh and team doctor in attendance.

Ice-pack was immediately applied as he left the nets writhing in excruciating pain.

Throwdowns are generally hurled at a speed upward of 150 clicks and the damages could be extensive, including a fractured wrist.

Honeybee bites Ishan Kishan

To make matters more worse for India, left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was stung by a honeybee on the back of his neck while batting at the nets on Saturday.

Kishan came into the nets first and batted for a considerable amount of time before the incident happened.

Kishan was seen jumping and running in pain after the bite and didn't take any further part in the nets.

