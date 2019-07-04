News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup PIX: West Indies vs Afghanistan

World Cup PIX: West Indies vs Afghanistan

July 04, 2019 19:19 IST

IMAGES from the World Cup match between West Indies and Afghanistan played at Headingley in Leeds, on Thursday.

Nicholas Pooran on the attack

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran on the attack. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Shai Hope made the most of an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6 against Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup group match between two eliminated teams on Thursday.

 

Chris Gayle managed only seven in his final World Cup appearance and Hope could also have gone early but Rashid Khan dropped a sitter when the batsman was on five.

Evin Lewis hits out 

IMAGE: Evin Lewis hits out. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Lewis made 58 on his return to the side while Pooran's 58 was his third 50-plus score in the tournament.

Captain Jason Holder clobbered four sixes in his 45 off 34 balls and Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field.

Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran celebrates capturing the wicket of West Indies' Chris Gayle 

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran celebrates capturing the wicket of West Indies' Chris Gayle. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Twice world champions West Indies have managed only one win in the tournament while Afghanistan have lost all eight games. 

