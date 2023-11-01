News
No firework display in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches

No firework display in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches

Source: PTI
November 01, 2023 11:22 IST
BCCI is combating environmental issues

IMAGE: India are due to play Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The BCCI has banned the display of fireworks during the remaining World Cup games in Delhi and Mumbai due to worsening air quality in the two mega cities.

Delhi has only one match left to host, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6 (Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka), while Mumbai is scheduled to host two more league games, on November 2 (India vs Sri Lanka) and November 7 (Australia vs Afghanistan), as well as the semi-final on November 15.

 

“BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday. '

"The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

"While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 372.

The pollution situation has been alarming in Mumbai also.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "deteriorating" air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue.

