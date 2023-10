IMAGE: Covers laid on the ground at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's second ICC World Cup warm-up match against Netherland was washed out due to incessant rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The hosts' first warm up game against England also met with a similar fate in Guwahati last week.

India is thus the only team that heads into the World Cup without match practice.

India will open their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.