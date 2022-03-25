News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC suspends South African batter after failed dope test

ICC suspends South African batter after failed dope test

March 25, 2022 19:11 IST
South Africa's Zubayr Hamza looks dejected as he walks off the field after his wicket is taken by England's Dom Bess

IMAGE: South Africa's Zubayr Hamza looks dejected as he walks off the field after his wicket is taken by England's Dom Bess. Photograph:Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South African batter Zubayr Hamza was on Friday provisionally suspended by the ICC for failing an out-of-competition dope test. Hamza's dope sample collected out-of-competition on January 17 this year has been found to contain Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

 

 "The ICC has charged South African batter Zubayr Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the world body said in a statement. "Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on 17 January 2022 and has been provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process."

Furosemide is a Specified Substance contained in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List.
The ICC said proceedings against Hamza are ongoing and it will not make any further comment at this stage

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
