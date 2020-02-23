News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I would have kept deep extra cover for Kane: Ashwin

I would have kept deep extra cover for Kane: Ashwin

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 23, 2020 19:40 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls while Ross Taylor of New Zealand looks on. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, on Sunday, said he would have preferred a deep extra cover for Kane Williamson from the start of his spell as the New Zealand captain has a tendency to hit off-spinners through covers.

Williamson top-scored with 89 in New Zealand's 348, scoring the bulk of his runs through the cover region and helping the hosts to a position of strength in the opening Test.

 

When Ashwin was asked about having a deep extra cover, the senior spinner said: "If you look at Kane Williamson's wagon wheel, I would have put it right up if it was up to me because Kane, against off-spinner, always looked to hit through covers. He doesn't cut or step out much either."

With India in a spot of bother, Ashwin will have to come out to bat on Monday with an uncluttered mind.

"In the past, the only secret to how I have got runs was by looking to be positive and that's exactly how I played. I personally feel I have been a little too watchful and worried about getting out in recent past."

"I have tried getting over that in the games that I have played at home, and hopefully, I will try and put it to rest. Just see and hit the ball. Far too much going in the head won't work," Ashwin added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

How Trent Boult strategised Kohli's fall

How Trent Boult strategised Kohli's fall

India must survive Day 4, says Ashwin

India must survive Day 4, says Ashwin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
    