How Virat Kohli deals with his back issues

January 02, 2019 13:47 IST

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli seeks medical assistance during Day 2 of the third Test match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Thursday. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday revealed he's been suffering from back problems since 2011.

Kohli was in pain during Melbourne Test and was also seen having a taping on his waist while fielding but he has now learnt to manage it.

During a press conference he elaborately explained how he deals with the issue that's dogged him for the last 8-9 years.

"You just have to manage it physically and stay ahead of the injury. I have been able to do it for now and I am sure I will find out more options and more ways to counter that and be at the top of my fitness.

"It's inhuman or impossible to keep going on without niggles and I think it's fine to have a few niggles here and there. You just need to be able to manage it very well," said Kohli.

Kohli revealed that he has had a disc problem since his early days with the Indian team, back in 2011.

"On my personal fitness concern, I have had disc issues since 2011, it's nothing new. I have been able to manage it because of the physical effort I have put in in the last few years. When you have a back which has disc issues, you can only maintain it that way so I'm not too bothered by it.

"When the workload gets high, it can get into a spasm. You don't really get serious issues, you get fine in 2-3 days but at that point of time you get into a spasm. That's very easy to heal so I am not too concerned with it."

However Kohli attributes his top level fitness to his routines which has helped him massively.

"The physical part has definitely helped me massively in the last three years. I feel like I can switch formats easily. And I can be at the top of my energy levels or intensity levels that is required to play international cricket because I work really hard no my fitness. There are many factors involved: the diet, the sleep patterns and all these sort of things are very crucial."