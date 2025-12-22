HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How impressive Vaishnavi kept calm on India debut

How impressive Vaishnavi kept calm on India debut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 22, 2025 11:35 IST

x

'Yes, I was nervous before the National Anthem. After the National Anthem, I calmed down.'

Vaishnavi Sharma bowled exceedingly well on her T20I debut against Sri Lanka on Sunday, finishing with figures of 0 for 16 

IMAGE: Vaishnavi Sharma bowled exceedingly well on her T20I debut against Sri Lanka on Sunday, finishing with figures of 0 for 16. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma said she was delighted to have executed her plans despite going wicketless on her women's T20I debut in Visakhapatnam, revealing that listening to the national anthem helped her settle her pre-match nerves.

The 20-year-old made an impressive international debut in the series opener against Sri Lanka, returning economical figures of 0/16 from four overs as India cruised to an eight-wicket win.

 

Vaishnavi built sustained pressure through her spell, offering little room to the Sri Lankan batters as India restricted the tourists to 121/6 before overhauling the target with 32 balls to spare.

Despite finishing wicketless, the youngster said she was satisfied with her outing.

"No disappointment (on being wicketless), I am very happy that I was able to execute my plan, rest there are four matches still remaining," Vaishnavi said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Vaishnavi receives her debut cap from captain Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: Vaishnavi receives her debut cap from captain Harmanpreet Singh. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Like most debutants, nerves were inevitable and Vaishnavi revealed listening to the national anthem play helped her regain composure.

"Yes, I was nervous before the National Anthem. After the National Anthem, I calmed down."

Vaishnavi also spoke warmly about the backing she received from the team management and senior players, particularly skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who encouraged her to trust her strengths.

"She was telling me that I have done a good job in the past. 'You have done a great job. You have given incredible performances.' She was giving me her blessing."

The young spinner further highlighted the clarity and calm Harmanpreet brings to the team environment.

"Whenever there is a huddle, she tells us to focus on one thing. She tells us to focus on what we can do well today," she said.

"The team atmosphere is great, everyone is supportive and I was able to gel up quite easily."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan thrash India to claim U-19 Asia Cup title
Pakistan thrash India to claim U-19 Asia Cup title
Pak selector looks to India model for cricket revival
Pak selector looks to India model for cricket revival
Cummins lauds squad depth as Australia retain the Ashes
Cummins lauds squad depth as Australia retain the Ashes
AFC unveils Nations League to boost quality and revenues
AFC unveils Nations League to boost quality and revenues
'Needed someone to take KKR forward, he can...'
'Needed someone to take KKR forward, he can...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Nature's Spectacle: Birds Transform Thoothukudi Estuary2:05

Nature's Spectacle: Birds Transform Thoothukudi Estuary

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of Unity for Hindus2:40

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of...

PM Modi closely inspects model of Assam Valley Ammonia-Urea project0:20

PM Modi closely inspects model of Assam Valley...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO