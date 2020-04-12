News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Zimbabwe cricket...

How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Zimbabwe cricket...

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 12, 2020 21:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zimbabwe cricket

The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of what was supposed to be, for a change, a fairly busy international calendar for Zimbabwe, and premier batsman Brendan Taylor has called it 'extremely frustrating and hurtful times'.

They don't get to play as frequently as most of their Full Member counterparts do, but 2020 was supposed to be different for Zimbabwe with assignments against Ireland, Afghanistan, Australia, India and the Netherlands lined up.

 

They began the year with a home Test series against Sri Lanka and followed it with a full tour of Bangladesh.

"Personally, this break is not doing us any favours," Taylor was quoted as saying by Zimbabwean weekly The Standard.

"I feel we are a team that needs to be playing more often; we've always been starved of cricket. This year we had a full schedule of international cricket, but that's now been jeopardised by this pandemic. So it's extremely frustrating and hurtful times. But there are people out there losing their lives and their loved ones to this terrible virus, so at the end of the cricket is not so important anymore, is it?"

He said as sportspersons, their focus now should be on helping the less privileged sections of society get through the pandemic.

"I think it's a time where as players we can be a little more proactive, setting up GoFundMe pages trying to help the old, the homeless, and that's a big issue in our country," he said.

"When this virus comes to an end it will be nice to support local business, restaurants and other areas that are in desperate need and that's where as players we are very lucky to be in a position to give back." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Kapil's comment doesn't go down well with Akhtar

Kapil's comment doesn't go down well with Akhtar

'Kohli plays football as if it's FIFA World Cup final'

'Kohli plays football as if it's FIFA World Cup final'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use