Rediff.com  » Cricket » Holder's four-wicket burst gives WI series win over England

Holder's four-wicket burst gives WI series win over England

January 31, 2022 10:21 IST
Jason Holder became only the fourth player to claim four wickets in four balls in T20 history

IMAGE: Jason Holder became only the fourth player to claim four wickets in four balls in T20 history. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Jason Holder shattered England's hopes of Twenty20 success on Sunday with four wickets in the final four balls to lead the West Indies to a 17-run victory in Barbados and clinch a 3-2 series win over the tourists.

 

Holder bowled Saqib Mahmood to become only the fourth player to claim four wickets in four balls in T20 history having already secured the scalps of Chris Jordan, Sam Billings and Adil Rashid in consecutive balls.

"Classic finish," Holder said, according to Cricinfo.

"Not the best of starts but (we were) just trying to stay in the game.

"People are seeing what I can do and giving me the responsibility. Every time I step on the field it's about what I can deliver for the team."

West Indies players celebrate with the trophy after beating England to win the T20 series 

IMAGE: West Indies players celebrate with the trophy after beating England to win the T20 series. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

The West Indies had set England a target of 180 to win after hitting 179 for four, with captain Kieron Pollard top scoring for the hosts with 41 runs from 25 balls.

After losing Jason Roy with eight runs on the board, England steadied themselves as James Vince scored 55 before he was caught by Fabian Allen off Akeal Hosein's bowling.

Billings took up England's attempt to chase down the West Indies' total but, with Jordan caught by Hayden Walsh off Holder, the collapse began.

Billings fell next ball to the same combination while Rashid and Mahmood were soon on their way back to the pavilion as the West Indies clinched the series decider in emphatic style.

Source: REUTERS
