History: ICC Cricket World Cup

May 20, 2019 16:12 IST

The stage is set for the 12th ICC ODI World Cup, which will be staged in the United Kingdom from May 25 to July 14.



India will be looking to add to their triumphs of 1983 and 2011, while Australia will be gunning for a sixth title in the 50-overs-a-side quadrennial tournament, having won it in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.



Hosts England, ranked No 1 in ODIs, will be looking to carry forward their recent good run and win their maiden World Cup, in front of their home fans.



For a recap of the previous World Cups click on the images below.