News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Healy named Australia captain across formats

Healy named Australia captain across formats

December 09, 2023 20:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alyssa Healy will lead Australia in the Women's Ashes in June next year

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy will lead Australia in the Women's Ashes in June next year. Photograph: ICC/X

Alyssa Healy has been appointed captain of Australia's women's cricket team across all three formats, replacing Meg Lanning following her retirement last month.

The 33-year-old has been handed the role officially after leading the Australians to victory over England in June and July's women's Ashes series while Lanning was ruled out for undisclosed medical reasons.

 

Lanning, who led Australia to five World Cup triumphs, announced last month that she was standing down from the role she had held since 2014 and was quitting international cricket.

"I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team," Healy said.

"I've really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within.

"My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I'll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had."

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named vice-captain, with the decisions on both players ratified at a Cricket Australia (CA) meeting on Friday.

"Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to the role," CA general manager of high-performance and national teams Ben Oliver said.

"We have great confidence in her ability to successfully lead the Australian women's team in tandem with Tahlia as vice-captain."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SKY hints at surprise openers for T20 opener vs SA
SKY hints at surprise openers for T20 opener vs SA
'I accept I made a wrong gesture'
'I accept I made a wrong gesture'
Fresh challenge awaits Indian youngsters in Durban
Fresh challenge awaits Indian youngsters in Durban
EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top
EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top
Polls aren't won on social media: Modi's swipe at Oppn
Polls aren't won on social media: Modi's swipe at Oppn
BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities
BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities
Jr Hockey WC: India crush Canada; storm into quarters
Jr Hockey WC: India crush Canada; storm into quarters

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Broadcasters can never be some players' PR machinery'

'Broadcasters can never be some players' PR machinery'

Gambhir on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023

Gambhir on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances