Head to head: India trail Australia 1-7 in Adelaide

December 04, 2018 18:05 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli will hope his team improves their stats in Australia this time around. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Captain Virat Kohli had scored a century in a losing cause in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on the last tour Down Under in 2014.

Following is a fact file on the first Test match between Australia and India in Adelaide and how the teams have performed at the Adelaide Oval over the years:

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 50,000

WHEN?

December 6-10. Play starts at 10:30am local time (0000 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: 5th)

Squad - Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: 1st)

Squad - Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Nigel Llong (England)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India Tests in Adelaide

Matches: 11

Australia wins: 7

India wins: 1

YEAR WINNER MARGIN

1948 Australia inns & 16 runs

1967 Australia 146 runs

1978 Australia 47 runs

1981 match drawn

1985 match drawn

1992 Australia 38 runs

1999 Australia 285 runs

2003 India 4 wickets

2008 match drawn

2012 Australia 298 runs

2014 Australia 48 runs

SERIES

Second Test:

December 14-18 10:20 am (0220) - Perth Stadium

Third Test:

December 26-30 10:30 am (2330) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth Test:

January 3-7 10:30 am (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground