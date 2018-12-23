Hardik Pandya shares the 'best selfie ever'!

December 23, 2018 16:03 IST

Hardik Pandya shared a selfie on Twitter with the Indian team players and captioned it 'best selfie ever'

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the Indian Test squad after recovering from an 'acute lower back injury' during the Asia Cup in September..

India may also be keen to welcome back seam-bowling all-rounder.

The 25-year-old clicked a selfie with his team-mates after a training session and captioned it 'best selfie ever'.

Even though Pandya is fit, coach Ravi Shastri feels that he may not play in the Melbourne Test since he hasn’t played many first-class matches since his recovery.

The all-rounder cricketer has missed the first and second Test held at Adelaide and Perth respectively.