Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vettori donates part of salary to Bangladesh board staffers

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 31, 2020 13:08 IST
Daniel Vettori was appointed Bangladesh's spin bowling coach

IMAGE: Daniel Vettori was appointed Bangladesh's spin bowling coach last year. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Former New Zealand captain and Bangladesh's spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori has asked the BCB to give a part of his salary to the Board's low-income staffers amid the financial hardship being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Vettori has officially communicated his decision.

"Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB's low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo newspaper.

The amount that the 41-year-old former spin-bowling all-rounder has decided to donate was not disclosed in the report.

 

According to ESPNCricinfo, Vettori is the highest-paid member of the Bangladesh coaching staff, earning US$250,000 for his 100-day contract that runs till the end of the scheduled T20 World Cup later this year.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also donated Taka 3.61 crore (US$428,000 approx.) to help tackle the crisis.

The country's cricketers, including those in the Under-19 category, and the players' association too have contributed in the fight against COVID-19.

Sports bodies across the globe are staring at massive financial losses due to the current halt in activities amid the deadly pandemic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
