Gujarat crush Saurashtra, storm into Ranji semis

Pacers Priyajit Jadeja and Arzan Nagwaswalla shared seven wickets among them as Gujarat pummelled Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs to enter the Ranji Trophy semifinals Rajkot on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Gujarat thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs in Rajkot. Photograph: Gujrat Cricket Association/Instagram

The Saurashtra batting malfunctioned again in the match as they were bundled out for 197 in their second innings, far away from the mark of 295 required to make Gujarat bat again.

Left-arm pacer Nagwaswalla (3/54) and his right-arm colleague Priyajit (4/32) were unstoppable once Saurashtra resumed the day from 33 for no loss.

Priyajit inflicted the first blow, removing overnight opener Chiraj Jani (26) to end a stubborn stand of 67 in 28 overs.

The young pacer bagged the prized wicket of India batter Cheteshwar Pujara (2) as any realistic hopes Saurashtra had to get close to Gujarat faded away.

Opener Harvik Desai made a gritty 54 off 103 balls with nine fours but others were not able to stick around with him.

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/30) bagged two key wickets including that of Saurashtra stalwart Sheldon Jackson (27), who retired from professional cricket as his team crashed out in the quarterfinals.

From there, it was just a matter of time before Saurashtra innings folded.

Brief scores: Saurashtra: 216 all out and 197 all out in 62.1 overs (Harvik Desai 54, Sheldon Jackson 27; Priyajit Jadeja 4/32, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/54) lost to Gujarat: 511 all out in 159.1 overs.

Gujarat won by an innings and 98 runs.