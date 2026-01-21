HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill, Jadeja, Siraj headline Ranji Trophy restart

Gill, Jadeja, Siraj headline Ranji Trophy restart

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 15:42 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill headed straight to Rajkot, setting up a marquee duel against Saurashtra all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: ANI Photo

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill when Ranji Trophy resumes on Thursday after India's Test and ODI captain decided against taking a break and opting to turn up for Punjab against Saurashtra in a key Group B clash in Rajkot.

After India's unlikely 1-2 ODI series loss to New Zealand, Gill headed straight to this city, setting up a marquee duel against Saurashtra all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The fixture carries weight for both teams, with Saurashtra placed fourth on 13 points. Punjab sit sixth and face an uphill task in a group led by Karnataka on 21 points, three ahead of Maharashtra.

 

Another India regular in focus will be Mohammed Siraj, who is set for his first outing as Hyderabad captain at his home ground.

Siraj, returning from International duty, replaces G Rahul Singh in the role and will lead Hyderabad against 42-time champions Mumbai in Group D, also marking his first Ranji appearance of the season.

India stars back as Ranji Trophy race heats up

Mumbai, unbeaten at the top of the group with three wins from five matches, will be without Ajinkya Rahane, who has made himself unavailable. Earlier this season, he also stepped down from captaincy.

The side will continue under Shardul Thakur, with Jammu and Kashmir the only other team still in contention from the group.

KL Rahul is also set to bolster Karnataka when they face Madhya Pradesh in Alur, strengthening the Group B leaders' push for a quarter-final berth, while Nitish Kumar Reddy will turn out for Andhra Pradesh against Vijay Hazare Trophy champions Vidarbha in Anantapur.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, however, will miss out as he continues his rehabilitation from an injury sustained ahead of the New Zealand ODIs.

In Group C, Bengal, leading the standings with 23 points, will host second-placed Services at the Kalyani Stadium on the outskirts of Kolkata, holding a four-point cushion going into the clash.

The red-ball action in domestic cricket returns after a two-month pause for white-ball competitions, with two league rounds remaining before the quarter-finals begin on February 6.

The knockout leg will be held simultaneously with the T20 World Cup with the summit clash scheduled from February 24-28.

The top two teams from each of the four Elite groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India are incomplete without Hardik Pandya'
'India are incomplete without Hardik Pandya'
Bachchan Jr, Maxwell, Waugh back new European T20 League
Bachchan Jr, Maxwell, Waugh back new European T20 League
Daryl Mitchell nudges No 1 Virat Kohli off his perch
Daryl Mitchell nudges No 1 Virat Kohli off his perch
'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'
'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'
PCB backs B'desh's refusal to play T20 WC matches in India
PCB backs B'desh's refusal to play T20 WC matches in India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Kareena Kapoor Mobbed by Fans at Gateway Jetty0:43

Kareena Kapoor Mobbed by Fans at Gateway Jetty

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj0:39

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International Law, Says Spain FM3:27

India Is a Reliable Partner That Respects International...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO