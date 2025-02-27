HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
GG's bowling blitz crush RCB's batting

GG's bowling blitz crush RCB's batting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 27, 2025
February 27, 2025 22:07 IST

Gujarat Giants put up a spirited bowling effort to restrict defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 125/7 in their WPL match in Bengaluru on Thursday, with the franchise equalling their lowest total.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Kanika Ahuja plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

RCB managed just 34 runs in the last four overs and lost two wickets, summing up GG's bowling impact.

Desperate for a win, the bottom-placed Giants who have just one victory, delivered with the ball, with pace spearhead Deandra Dottin (2/31) and left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar (2/16) giving outstanding performance.

 

Ashleigh Gardner (1/22) and Kashvee Gautam (1/17) provided solid support.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Raghvi Bist is runout. Photograph: BCCI

Opting to bowl, GG struck early, reducing RCB to 25/3 inside the powerplay.

Smriti Mandhana (10 off 20), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (4 off 4), and in-form Ellyse Perry (0 off 4) fell cheaply. Perry had scored three fifties in her last four innings, including two 80-plus knocks.

Kanika Ahuja (33 off 28; 1x4, 2x6) and Ragvi Bist (22 off 19; 1x4, 1x6) counter-attacked, adding 48 off 37 balls.

Kanika dominated leg-spinner Priya Mishra, smashing back-to-back boundaries, including a six, as her over went for 18 runs.

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham bat together. Photograph: BCCI

Bist looked threatening, launching Meghna Singh's off-cutter over long-on for a six, but GG struck back quickly, removing both batters within five runs.

Bist was run out immediately after a dropped catch, while Kanika miscued a big hit, allowing Kanwar to sprint back for a superb diving catch off her own bowling.

Georgia Wareham (20 not out; 21 balls) and Richa Ghosh (9 off 10) attempted to rebuild with a 21-run stand, but Kashvee's yorker cleaned up Ghosh, keeping GG in control.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
