WATCH: Gautam Gambhir announces retirement in emotional post

Last updated on: December 04, 2018 22:04 IST

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir, the 2009 ICC Cricketer of the Year, had a great run in Ranji Trophy last season. Photograph: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is all set to hang up his cricket boots.

In a nearly 12 minute-long Facebook post, the Delhi player revealed that the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday “will be my last game in the sun”.

“Thank you DDCA, BCCI for helping me realise my dreams. Thank you KKR for giving me an opportunity to express myself as a leader,” Gambhir said in the video.

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir announces retirement from all forms of cricket. Video courtesy: Gautam Gambhir/Facebook

The post that accompanied the video read: "Announcement #Unbeaten The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life. Indian Cricket Team #Unbeaten."

The ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2009, Gambhir went on to thank his family, friends and current Australia coach and former opener Justin Langer for helping him with his batting in 2015.

Gambhir played in 58 Tests between 2004 and 2016, scoring 4154 runs at an average of 41.95, with the help of nine hundreds and 22 fifties.

He also played in 147 ODIs between 2003 and 2013, besides featuring in 37 T20 Internationals.

The Delhi opener also played 197 first-class matches scoring 15041 runs.