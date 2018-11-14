Ganguly warns India against taking Aus lightly even without Smith, Warner

November 14, 2018 20:05 IST

'This is like the Indian team not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It's a huge factor'

IMAGE: Ganguly reckons this is the best opportunity for India to win in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that Indian team under Virat Kohli has the "best chance to beat Australia" in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Cricket Australia's board has resolved to respond to the call to lift the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft by next week, but all indications are they are not ready to bring the trio back to international cricket early.

"This is like the Indian team not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It's a huge factor," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata.

"It's a great moment for Indian cricket. This is their best opportunity to beat Australia," the former India captain added.

Having suffered defeats in their earlier overseas Test series in South Africa and England, the Virat Kohli and Co will have a real chance to salvage pride by winning in Australia.

India will play four Test matches against Australia with the first five-day contest commencing in Adelaide on December 6.

The Indian pace attack had impressed in England in their 1-4 series loss and Ganguly said: "I have seen in England that they (bowlers) have taken 20 wickets in almost every Test."

Ganguly however warned the Indian team to stay cautious.

"But you also have to keep in mind that Australia in Australia are a different kettle of fish. Many feel that they are a weak outfit but I don't think so," Ganguly added.