Gabba is docked a point for not meeting ICC guidelines

Gabba is docked a point for not meeting ICC guidelines

December 20, 2022 18:17 IST
Ground staff work on the pitch at The Gabba

IMAGE: Ground staff work on the pitch during an Australian Ashes squad nets session at The Gabba. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday gave a below-average rating to the Brisbane pitch after the first Test between Australia and South Africa ended in two days.

The Gabba cricket ground received one demerit point after the rating was given.

Australia won the Brisbane game by six wickets, in very fast time, after South Africa managed 152 and 99 in their two innings. Australia made 218 in their first innings.

 

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said he had asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing.

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this test match was too much in favour of the bowlers," said ICC match referee Richie Richardson, a member of the governing body's elite panel of match referees.

"There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships."

I found the pitch to be 'below average' as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball," he added.

Richardson's report has been forwarded to Cricket Australia.

Venues can be suspended for a year if they pick up five demerit points and for two years if they pick up 10. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period.

The second test of the series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Dec. 26.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
