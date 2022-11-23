Ex-coach Langer tears into 'cowards' in Australian team

'A lot of journalists use the word 'source'. I would say, change that word to 'coward'.'

IMAGE: Former coach Justin Langer also said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team's first Twenty20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Former Australia coach Justin Langer reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation, lashing out at unnamed "cowards" in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style.

In an interview with News Corp media former Test opener Langer also said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team's first Twenty20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes.



In the lead up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year a slew of media reports, citing team sources, alleged discontent in the dressing room due to his coaching style.



"Everyone was being nice to my face but I was reading about this stuff and half of it, I swear to God and on my kids’ lives, I could not believe that is what was making the papers," Langer said.



"A lot of journalists use the word 'source'. I would say, change that word to 'coward'.



"Because what do you mean 'a source says'? They’ve either got an axe to grind with someone and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking stuff for their own agenda.



"I hate that."



Langer resigned in February after being offered a six-month contract extension, saying he felt he had lost the support of some players and staff, and the Cricket Australia board.



Langer said he had changed his coaching style after feedback from former Test captain Tim Paine, white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and Paine's successor Pat Cummins.



Therefore, he said, it was hard for him to accept the short-term offer in the wake of the T20 World Cup triumph and the 4-0 Ashes win.



"We were number one in the world. I’ve never enjoyed coaching more and I’ve still got sacked," said Langer.



"That's the hardest thing."