Home  » Cricket » Five-star Rauf routs Australia in 2nd ODI

Five-star Rauf routs Australia in 2nd ODI

Last updated on: November 08, 2024 16:12 IST
'I've been bowling here for the Melbourne Stars, I know the pitch, I know the length.'

Haris Rauf took five for 29 to help Pakistan go level in the ODI series

IMAGE: Haris Rauf took five for 29 to help Pakistan go level in the ODI series. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Haris Rauf took five wickets as Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Australia in the second one day international to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Rauf claimed 5-29, his second five-wicket haul in ODIs, as Pakistan bundled out world champions Australia for 163 in 35 overs on a decent batting track, their lowest ODI score against Pakistan.

 

Mohammad Rizwan, in his first series as Pakistan's white-ball captain, was involved in six of those dismissals, equalling the world record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a one day international.

He could have had a seventh catch but spilled a skier from Adam Zampa late in the Australian innings.

Saim Ayub hit 82 and forged a 137-run opening stand with Abdullah Shafique as Pakistan reached the target in 26.3 overs.

"I've been bowling here for the Melbourne Stars, I know the pitch, I know the length," Rauf said during the break between innings, referring to his stint in the Big Bash League.

"I just wanted to get the breakthrough for Pakistan."

There was no sign of Australia's impending collapse when Jake Fraser-McGurk hit Naseem Shah for three fours in the bowler's first over, but was soon trapped lbw by Shaheen Afridi (3-26) for 13.

Afridi, fielding near the boundary rope, spilled opener Matthew Short in the next over, but then had him caught at cover for 19.

Steve Smith (35) and Josh Inglis (18) tried to rebuild the Australian innings before Rauf ran through their middle order.

Inglis fell caught behind, and the Rauf-Rizwan combination also accounted for Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie and Mitchell Starc. Smith survived a strong lbw appeal but fell caught behind to the next delivery from Mohammad Hasnain.

Saim led Pakistan's rapid reply, taking Pakistan past 50 without loss by pulling Pat Cummins for a flat six.

Adam Zampa dropped Saim in the deep, allowing him to race to a 52-ball fifty, but eventually dismissed him after the opener had smashed six sixes in his belligerent knock.

Shafique made 64 not out, and Babar Azam sealed Pakistan's victory with a flat six.

The third and final ODI is scheduled in Perth on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
