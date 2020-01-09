News
England's Buttler fined for verbal volley at Philander

January 09, 2020 23:28 IST

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler during nets. Photograph: Ross Setford/Reuters

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point after a foul-mouthed verbal volley aimed at South Africa batsman Vernon Philander during the second Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Buttler was heard swearing at Philander through the stump microphone on day five as the South African batted to save the Test for the home side, who succumbed to a 189-run defeat to leave the four-match series level at 1-1.

 

Buttler was found guilty of a breach of the International Cricket Council’s Code of Conduct for players, specifically the 'use of an audible obscenity during an international cricket match'.

He accepted the sanction, which means there will be no need for a formal hearing. He could have been fined up to 50 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

When a player receives four demerit points in a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points equates to a ban from one Test match or two limited overs internationals.

The third Test will start in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 16.


© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
