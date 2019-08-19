News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England named unchanged squad for third Ashes Test

England named unchanged squad for third Ashes Test

August 19, 2019 16:10 IST

England

IMAGE: The selectors kept faith with the XI that drew the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Photograph: ECB/Twitter

England named an unchanged squad for third Ashes Test starting, on Thursday, against Australia at Headingley, with the injured James Anderson continuing his bid to return later in the series.

The selectors kept faith with the XI that drew the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday, with England having the better of an exciting last day before Australia held out to preserve their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

 

Surrey left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who did not play at Lord's, retained his place in a 12-man squad for the third Test, which starts at England captain Joe Root's Headingley home ground on Thursday.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, did not play at Lord's because of a calf injury that restricted him to just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.
Fast bowler Jofra Archer took five wickets on his Test debut at Lord's in Anderson's place.

Anderson will be assessed on an ongoing basis ahead of selection for the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday, September 4.

England squad: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran.

