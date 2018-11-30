ECB spells out rules of 100-ball cricket...

November 30, 2018 11:06 IST

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has endorsed playing conditions for its new short-format competition which will be a 100-ball game per side.

Giving out the details about the rules endorsed, ECB confirmed that there would be a change of end after every 10 balls in the format.

"Each innings to be 100 balls, a change of end after every 10 balls and an individual bowler able to deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls with a maximum of 20 per game" ESPNcricinfo quoted ECB, as stating.

Confirming the decision, ECB's chief executive Tom Harrison said that that the game has made a huge progress in the current year and the strategies that are being laid out will give the whole game clear priorities.

"The game has made huge progress this year, through collaboration, constructive debate and a volume of detailed discussion. The outcomes for all of this combined work are vital for the growth and sustainability of cricket, at all levels, in England and Wales," Harrison said.

"The strategy we have created over the last 12 months will give the whole game clear priorities and allow us to deliver these together. It will guide our investment, drive our relationships, and make things happen locally and nationally," he added.

The 100-ball format was proposed in April to attract viewers to the game. Further details of the new competition are expected to be revealed in January 2019.