Deshpande out 2-3 months! IPL doubt looms

India and Mumbai pace bowler Tushar Deshpande is likely to remain sidelined for another two to three months due to the recurrence of an ankle injury for which he had undergone surgery in London in September last year.

The 29-year-old's previous match was during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July, 2024. The recurrence of the niggle has kept the right-arm bowler away from all competitions this season, and he is all but ruled out of the second leg of the Ranji Trophy beginning on January 23.

Tushar's injury seems to have resurfaced which is likely to keep him away from action for another two to three months, a doctor involved in the process told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Deshpande is lined up to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 and it remains to be seen if he regains full fitness for the season starting on March 14.

Mumbai will face Jammu and Kashmir in their next Ranji Trophy game at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC here, in which India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to feature.

Jaiswal had a mixed tour of Australia, scoring a superb 161 at Perth before notching up 82 and 84 at Melbourne but he also had a few modest outings Down Under as India succumbed to the Aussies 1-3.

The 23-year-old joined Mumbai's training camp on Wednesday and had a batting stint but skipped practice on Thursday.

India captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, was present at the training but only did some light running.