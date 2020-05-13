Decision on India's tour to Sri Lanka later this week

Source:

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with head coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday said it will take a call on India and Bangladesh's upcoming tours to the island nation later this week.

"The two cricket boards (BCCI and BCB) wanted time till May 15 to assess the situation and we have given them that. We will arrive at a collective decision at the end of this week," said SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva on Wednesday.



India was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June-July for three ODIs and as many T20Is while Bangladesh was due to visit in July-August for a three-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship.



If the tours didn't materialise, it will be the third home series of Sri Lanka to be cancelled in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.



England's tour to Sri Lanka for a three-Test series was cancelled in mid-March after the outbreak of the pandemic in the middle of the second warm up game of the tour.



Sri Lanka went into complete lockdown from March 20, which was eased only this week.



Sri Lanka has so far reported over 875 positive coronavirus cases with nine deaths.