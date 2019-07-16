Day after, New Zealand coach 'feeling very hollow'

July 16, 2019 11:11 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand coach Gary Stead. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Tuesday called for the ICC World Cup rules to be reviewed, saying the feeling is "very, very hollow" after England beat them on a bizarre technicality in the showpiece' final.

Both finalists could not be separated at the end of regular play as well as the Super Over, but England were crowned champions because they had a superior boundary count.

"It's a very, very hollow feeling that you can play 100 overs and score the same amount of runs and still lose the game, but that's the technicalities of sport," Stead told reporters.

Hailed by many as the greatest game in the history of one-day internationals, New Zealand were left to rue the boundary count rule a few minutes after a fortuitous, last-over overthrow came to England's rescue.

"There's going to be many things they look at over the whole tournament -- I'm sure when they were writing the rules they never expected a World Cup final to happen like that.

"I'm sure it'll be reviewed (and) there's many different ways that they'll probably explore."

The Black Caps coach shrugged off suggestions England had been mistakenly handed an extra run after a throw from the deep hit a diving Ben Stokes's bat and rolled past the boundary rope in the final over of regular play.

England were awarded six runs but former umpire Simon Taufel said they should only have got five as the batsmen had not crossed for their second run when the throw was made.

"I didn't actually know that. But at the end of the day the umpires are there to rule.

"They're human as well, like players, and sometimes there's a mistake but that's just the human aspect of sport."

Meanwhile, the New Zealand cricket team's homecoming celebration have been put on hold due to logistical complications, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White on Tuesday.

White said the team appreciated the endeavours to arrange a homecoming function upon arrival of the World Cup runners-up. However, the players' different post-tournament arrangements have prevented them from being part of the celebration.

He further said that there were discussions with the New Zealand government regarding an opportunity to recognise the 15-man squad once all had returned.

"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," White said in a statement.

"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical. Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come," he added.

White acknowledged the support from New Zealand and said the team is keen to have the chance to publicly express their appreciation and gratitude.