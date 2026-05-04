CSK vs DC face must-win battle in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings clash in a crucial IPL 2024 match where a win is essential for both teams to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals aim to improve their home form after suffering three losses at Kotla. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are both desperate for a win to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's return to form is a significant boost for Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni is ruled out of the game against Delhi Capitals due to fitness concerns.

Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan need to improve their performance for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals will need to stop oscillating between sublime and suicidal to overcome their streak of three painful losses at home when they take on an equally desperate Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Both sides are on eight points from nine games and with five matches remaining, there is no room left for error.

The Capitals put up a clinical batting performance in Jaipur on Friday night to get a welcome win after a hat-trick of defeats. Two of those losses came at home causing immense hurt in the dressing room as Punjab Kings chased down a record 265 before Royal Challengers Bengaluru exposed their fragile batting against a potent pace attack.

Delhi Capitals' Home Woes And Key Players

The defeats at Kotla also includes a harrowing one-run loss to Gujarat Titans, a game that DC should have definitely won.

The biggest positives going for DC heading into the CSK game is opener Pathum Nissanka finding his range alongside the ever consistent K L Rahul while speedster Mitchell Starc providing the much-needed bite to the bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav would be itching to make amends after being smashed for three sixes in his final over in Jaipur. He has also been rather expensive thus far in the tournament, leaking runs at 10.26 runs per over while taking only seven wickets in nine games.

Middle and death overs specialist T Nataran too has not compensated for his high economy rate, tallying five wickets in nine games.

Despite an up and down run, captain Axar Patel has managed to remain calm and pragmatic.

"You have to come every day and keep doing the same things. You can always turn things around. So very happy with the way the boys played. The way they batted and bowled, I think both departments were excellent and I'm very happy," he said after the win over Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings' Challenges And Strengths

Ahead of their 10th game of the season, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI that M S Dhoni has not yet regained full fitness, ruling him out of the game at Kotla.

Like DC, CSK too are walking on a tightrope and if they slip on Tuesday night, it would ensure another premature exit from the tournament, having finished at the bottom last season.

The lack of runs from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat cost them dearly in the first half of the season with Sanju Samson alone carrying the burden in a rather young looking batting line up.

But the captain has found a way to get back amongst the runs and goes into the DC game at the back of consecutive half-centuries.

Team Composition And Key Performances

Urvil Patel batting at number three ahead of Sarfaraz Khan after injured Aayush Mhatre's pullout has been debated.

A 12-ball 14 in the win over Mumbai Indians would do wonders for Patel's confidence. Same goes for Kartik Sharma, who struck his maiden IPL fifty on Saturday night.

Two of CSK's four wins have come against a struggling Mumbai Indians while one was against DC at the Chepauk. Gaikwad and Co. would carry the confidence of that performance in the return leg.

Head to head

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have shared a competitive IPL rivalry, meeting 32 times so far. CSK lead the head-to-head 20–12, but DC have consistently made things interesting with strong individual performances.

CSK’s highest score against DC is 223, while their lowest is 110. DC have gone as high as 198, but have also been bowled out for just 83.

Pitch and weather report

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, conditions are expected to heavily favour batters once again. The surface is a flat batting deck with short boundaries, and the average score here sits close to 198, making big totals the norm.

Pacers have had a slight edge in recent games, picking up 31 wickets compared to 17 for spinners in the last five matches, but overall it still points to a high-scoring contest.

Weather will also play a major role, with Delhi expected to be hot and dry at around 38°C. Dew in the second innings could make chasing significantly easier, while the good news for fans is that there is no rain forecast, ensuring a full game.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, David Miller, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary

Match info

05 May 2026, 7:30 PM IST: Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.