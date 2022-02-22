CSK Salutes Chinna Thala!

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina was ignored by the franchise at the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12-13, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Suresh Raina did not find any takers at the 2022 IPL auction. The 35-year-old has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, but the 15th IPL season will not see Raina featuring in it.

Chennai Super Kings on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to their Chinna Thala.

'Inside out since '08! Anbuden Nandri Chinna Thala @sureshraina3! Full in Bio! #SuperkingForever #WhistlePodu', CSK captioned the video which they shared on Instagram capturing moments from Rania's stay at the franchise since the inaugural IPL season in 2008 while highlighting his key achievements with the team.

Video: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter

Raina is the highest run-scorer for the Men in Yellow and has plundered a staggering 5.528 runs in his IPL career.

He has also been part of the CSK squad every time they have won the IPL.

'Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years,' CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath in a video posted on the franchise's YouTube channel. 'Of course, it was very difficult for us not to have Raina, but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that's one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team.'