Cricket fever hits theatres: 70 per cent tickets sold

Cinema owners elated with 'extraordinary' advance booking match screenings

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lee Smith/Reuters

Watching a cricket match on the big screen has emerged as an intriguing alternative for those missing out on the live experience and the final match of Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Australia is the latest marquee event bringing fans to the theatres.

Leading theatre chains PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas will be screening live broadcast of Sunday's final match from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and according to the theatre owners, the response to the advance booking has been "extraordinary".

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said they have already sold over 45 per cent of the tickets for the match screening.

"With India advancing to the finals, the response to the ticket bookings has been extraordinary since we opened the advances on (November) 16th after the second semi-final results. We have over 45 per cent tickets already sold and this figure is anticipated to climb to 70-80 per cent as we approach the match day on Sunday," Bijli said in a statement.

PVR INOX is hosting the live screening in 60 cities across 150 cinemas throughout the country, with a focus on Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat and the northern states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and UP.

"Although a fortunate few may attend the match at the Ahmedabad stadium, cricket enthusiasts need not despair, as they can experience the thrilling and electrifying stadium like atmosphere on the big screen," Bijli added.

Miraj Cinemas, the third-largest national multiplex chain, has also witnessed an overwhelming response, selling over 70-80 percent of the tickets for the match screenings.

The World Cup final will be screened live at selected Miraj Cinemas, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Nathdwara, Ranchi, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Hisar, Sonipat, Abohar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and a few more cites.

According to Amit Sharma, Managing Director, Miraj Entertainment Limited, the aim is to provide a "stadium-like" experience to the cricket fans. The company has also curated exclusive food and beverage combos for the occasion.

"We've transformed the cricketing excitement into a visual spectacle with captivating on-ground decorations and activations. Imagine stepping into a mini turf, adding an extra layer of thrill to the entire experience, designed specifically to captivate and engage our audience.

"We're thrilled to announce that 70-80 percent of the tickets have already found their homes. Initially, we had 21 locations, and now, we're lighting up approximately 28 locations across around 21 cities," Sharma said.

The Indian team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, entered the final after beating New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The match, during which Virat Kohli overtook his idol Sachin Tendulkar to become the first batsman in the history of the game to reach 50 ODI hundreds, was attended by a host of eminent personalities including Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham and Siddharth Malhotra.

On Thursday, the second semifinal saw Australia prevailing over South Africa by three wickets in a see-saw contest at Eden Gardens to enter the final.