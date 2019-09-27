Cricket Buzz: Azhar elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association

September 27, 2019 18:00 IST

IMAGE: Mohammad Azharuddin polled 173 votes while his opponent Prakash Chand Jain got 73 votes. Photograph: PTI

Mohammad Azharuddin was, on Friday, elected President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the former India captain's life coming full circle years after being indicted for match-fixing and banned forever from playing.

The stylish batsman of yesteryears polled 173 votes while his opponent Prakash Chand Jain got 73 votes. His entire panel won their respective contests.

The victory marks his official entry into cricket administration two years after his nomination was rejected on technical grounds.

He vowed to work for the welfare of his association.

"If there is progress in cricket, there will be progress in association. If association is healthy, every person will be happy. The association had not been healthy for the last three. Now, it is all clear and we will move ahead," Azharuddin said.

The 56-year-old, who has also served as a Congress MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, led India to a spate of Test series wins over England, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at home in the 1990s.

The former batsman fell from grace after he was implicated in the 2000 match-fixing scandal that shook the core of Indian cricket. However, the Andhra High Court had ruled that the investigation against him was not conducted properly.

He praised former Chief Election Commissioner V S Sampath, who oversaw the HCA polls.

"When election is fair, my nomination could not have been rejected (two years ago), but (now) fair election happened. Sampath sir followed clear-cut rules and regulations. That's why a proper election happened."

"No problem occurred in the election and I am very happy and thankful to members and secretaries (of districts), they elected and made me HCA president," Azharuddin said.

Years ago, the operative part of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report had stated: "The evidence against Azharuddin … clearly establishes the fact that he took money from bookies/punters to fix cricket matches and also the fact that the 'underworld' had approached him to fix matches for them."

Azharuddin, who appeared in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, filed his nomination for the president's post in the HCA last week.

The other elected office bearers include John Manoj (vice-president), R Vijayanand (secretary) and Naresh Sharma (joint secretary).

Azharuddin's nomination paper for HCA president's post was rejected in 2017 by the Returning Officer on the ground that he could not produce proof of BCCI lifting the life ban on him.

One of the most graceful batsmen of the mid 1980's to late 90's, Azharuddin started his career with a hat-trick of Test hundreds against England during the 1984/85 season.

His wristy stroke-play was a treat to watch and he could hit anything bowled on the imaginary fifth off-stump towards deep mid-wicket boundary with ease.

He was possibly the best all-round fielder those days and whose reflex single action throw from close-in could only be matched by Ravindra Jadeja among current cricketers. Also the swagger with his collar-up and the gibberish manner in which he spoke had its own charm.

Azharuddin and Ajit Wadekar formed one of the first successful coach (cricket manager)-captain partnerships in the early 90's when India were invincible at home with Anil Kumble at his deadliest best.

He led India in an unprecedented three 50-over World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999) while others like S Venkatraghavan, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni captained in two editions each.

The last of his 22 Test hundreds came against South Africa in his 99th and final match after which he was indicted for match-fixing.

While his fall from grace was quick, the road to redemption was filled with a lot of problems, including personal tragedy, and controversies that never seemed to leave him.

He lost his younger son Mohammed Ayazuddin in a bike accident in 2011.

He tried to enter sports administration through the Badminton Association of India but was found ineligible.

Even though the court termed his ban "illegal", the BCCI never fully warmed up to him and he is yet to get his pending payments, one-time benefit cheque and pension.

By 2016, he was gradually getting acceptance in the system and would get invitations for various BCCI functions, including the annual awards night.

As the top representative of Hyderabad CA, he will now become relevant as the N Srinivasan camp and its rivals fight for power in BCCI.

MCA polls on Oct 4, results to be declared soon after

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday finally announced October 4 as the date for its much-awaited polls to elect office-bearers and members of the Apex Council.

As per the notification on its website, the voting for MCA polls will be held from 8-11am on October 4 following which counting of votes will be held and results declared.

Former top bureaucrat D N Chaudhari, who had initially refused to preside as electoral officer citing contempt of court, also gave his assent to take up the job.

Schedule:

Inviting names of representatives from member clubs/cricketers: September 27, 2019

Last date to submit the names of representatives September 30, 2019 till 3 pm

Release of final list of representatives September 30, 2019 till 6 pm

Commencement of filing of nominations for candidates September 30, 2019

Last date to file nomination for candidates October 1 till 6 pm

Scrutiny of nominations October 2: 12 pm to 5 pm

Announcement of Valid candidates: October 2 6 pm

Withdrawal of nominations: October 3 till 2 pm

Announcement of final list of contesting candidates October 3 3 pm

MCA elections: October 4 8 am to 11 am

Result of MCA election: October 4, immediately after completion of counting which will begin immediately on completion of poling procedure.

Former BCCI Prez Thakur's younger brother Arun is new HPCA chief

Arun Dhumal, younger brother of former BCCI president and current MoS (finance) Anurag Thakur was elected president of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) unopposed, during its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Una district's Sumit Sharma is the new secretary of HPCA as there was no opposition against the Dhumal-led panel.

The AGM happened on expected lines and former Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal's younger son could be a strong contender for a plum post in the BCCI -- either as an office bearer or as a member of the all-important Apex Council during BCCI AGM on October 23. However for that, he will have to relinquish his state body's position.

Dhumal thanked his elder brother Anurag for his contribution to building a world-class stadium in the state.

"We should be proud of the work done by Anurag Thakur for development of state's cricket. The name of Dharamshala is now known throughout the world because of the lovely cricket stadium built under the guidance of Anurag ji," Dhumal said.

Dhumal said that his primary aim would be to ensure that Thakur's dream of setting up 70 cricket coaching centres across the state is realised.

"Anurag ji's dream was to have 70 centres across the state. We have already got clearance for 62 of them and 22 are already operational. Around 1200 kids are getting coaching," he said.