News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CA doesn't want players to promote betting, alcohol in IPL

CA doesn't want players to promote betting, alcohol in IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: February 22, 2021 20:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and David Warner are going to be part of the action in IPL-14. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Cricket Australia (CA) doesn't want its players to feature in advertisements promoting betting, fast food, alcohol and tobacco brands during the next edition of Indian Premier League.

The 14th Indian Premier League is scheduled to start in the second week of April and quite a few Australian cricketers, including big buys Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson, are going to be part of the action.

 

According to cricbuzz.com, in a recent advisory to the all the IPL franchises the BCCI quoted Cricket Australia (CA) as saying, "A full team photo -- for use only by the sponsors of the relevant IPL team in print media in India and any such photo should not involve or include the name or branding of a company primarily engaged in the business of alcohol, fast food/fast food restaurants, tobacco or betting."

Among other restrictions, CA said not more than one player from a Big Bash League (BBL) side and a state team should be used in advertising campaigns.

The BCCI mail said, "Cricket Australia has imposed the following restrictions on Franchisees' use of Australian players in advertising and/or promotional materials: In any specific advertising or promotional activity featuring any Australian player (in any medium including TV, radio, press, outdoor, internet, point of sales or on-pack advertising)..."

"... Each Franchisee may only use: (a) no more than 1 Player who has a Central Contract with Cricket Australia; and/or; (b) no more than 1 Australian Player from the same Australian State; and (c) no more than 1 Australian Player from the same Big Bash team..."

As many as 19 Australians -- Steven Smith, Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Richardson, Rilie Meredith, Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Andrew Tye, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh -- are set to play in IPL 2021. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL auction: Women who stole the show
IPL auction: Women who stole the show
Conway hits 99 after going unsold at IPL auction
Conway hits 99 after going unsold at IPL auction
PIX: The key to Kohli's success...
PIX: The key to Kohli's success...
Umesh Yadav added to India's squad for last two Tests
Umesh Yadav added to India's squad for last two Tests
Stressed asset cases likely to be resolved soon
Stressed asset cases likely to be resolved soon
R-Day violence: Man who climbed Red Fort tomb held
R-Day violence: Man who climbed Red Fort tomb held
BRH Wealth Kreators case: Breather for HDFC Bank
BRH Wealth Kreators case: Breather for HDFC Bank

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Sreesanth leads Kerala to win with five-wicket haul

Sreesanth leads Kerala to win with five-wicket haul

Ishant on '100': I understood captain's psyche

Ishant on '100': I understood captain's psyche

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use