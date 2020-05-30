News
BCCI nominates Rohit for Khel Ratna

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 30, 2020 19:26 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century against Pakistan during the 2019 World Cup match in Manchester. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been nominated for the prestigious 'Khel Ratna', the BCCI announced on Saturday, acknowledging the prolific batsman's stupendous performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

 

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has been once again nominated for the Arjuna award along with team's senior-most pace bowler Ishant Sharma.

Left-handed batsman Dhawan had missed out on the Arjuna award in 2018.

In the women's category, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was BCCI's pick for the Arjuna for her consistent show in both ODIs and T20Is in the past three years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
