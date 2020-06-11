COVID-19: India's tour of Sri Lanka called off

Source:

June 11, 2020 18:45 IST

IMAGE: The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was, on Thursday, called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead.

India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.

"It is not possible to tour Sri Lanka in July in the current scenario," the source said.

A media release from Sri Lanka also confirmed the development.

"The BCCI informed Sri Lanka Cricket that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches will not be feasible," the SLC stated.

The postponement of the Sri Lanka tour will be second international assignment for the Indian cricket team that is getting postponed. Earlier in the month of March, India’s home series against South Africa was cancelled middle of the series and the visiting Proteas had to go back home. The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season got postponed indefinitely due to Coronavirus.

The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise rapidly in the country, which has recorded more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths so far.