COVID-19: Gibbs to auction record-chasing bat

May 01, 2020 21:56 IST

IMAGE: Herschelle Gibbs had scored a 111-ball 175 with 21 fours and seven sixes. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Herschelle Gibbs/Twitter

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a match-winning 175 in the world record ODI chase against Australia in 2006, to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 in his country.

South Africa had chased down Australia's mammoth 434 for four with one ball and one wicket remaining in the series-deciding fifth ODI.

“Supersport showing the #438 game. The bat I used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years.," Gibbs tweeted.

In his 111-ball blitzkrieg, Gibbs smashed 21 fours and seven sixes. The now 46-year-old played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals.

Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the other century-maker in the game with 164 off 105 balls.