rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Court summons Shami in cheque bounce case

Court summons Shami in cheque bounce case

November 14, 2018 17:58 IST

A court here Wednesday directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to appear before it on January 15 in connection with a complaint of cheque bounce filed by his wife, with whom he is embroiled in a marital dispute case.

Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Alipore Judicial Magistrate Md Zafar Parwej, in-charge of the chief judicial magistrate court on this day, said that failure to appear personally may invite a warrant of arrest against Shami.

His wife Hasin Jahan filed the case under NI Act after the cricketer had allegedly stopped payment of a cheque which he had given to her for monthly expenses after a marital dispute arose between the two, following which they were residing separately.

The CJM had directed Shami to appear before the court on Wednesday after he had failed to appear on an earlier date in October.

But the cricketer was not present in the court on Wednesday too.

His lawyer Sk Salim Rahaman pleaded before judge Parwej that Shami be allowed to appear through the counsel.

The judge, however, said that the law was the same for everyone and directed Shami to appear personally on January 15, 2019.

The court said that failure on the part of Shami to appear before the court on the said date may invite issuance of arrest warrant against him.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Mohammed Shami, Alipore Judicial Magistrate Md Zafar Parwej, CJM, Sk Salim Rahaman, Hasin Jahan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use