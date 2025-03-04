HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Congress in damage control after spokesperson's Rohit dig

Source: PTI
March 04, 2025 12:25 IST

The Congress on Tuesday extended best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of its Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia and said the entire nation is cheering for them.

IMAGE: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's social media posts fat-shaming Indian captain Rohit Sharma had sparked a major row. Photograph: / Rediff.com

India would rely on a potent spin battery and familiarity with the conditions to break the knockout jinx against an undermanned Australia when the two formidable cricket forces clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "All the very best to the young men in blue as they take on the Aussies today. The entire nation is cheering for them!"

 

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's social media posts fat-shaming Indian captain Rohit Sharma had sparked a major row on Monday, riling millions of cricket fans and drawing flak from various quarters including her own party and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who slammed them as "deeply shameful".

BJP leaders attacked Mohamed and the Congress party after she targeted the Indian cricket captain, with the ruling party's social media head Amit Malviya alleging that it was a "premeditated put down to undermine the team's morale at a crucial time".

Distancing itself, the Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position and asked her to exercise greater caution in future.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

She has been asked to delete the social media posts from X, he said.

Mohamed, however, said these were her personal remarks and that an issue had been made out unnecessarily. She also said that she is proud of Sharma but was only talking about his fitness.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
