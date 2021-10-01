News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Competition between Bravo and Curran 'ideal' for CSK

Competition between Bravo and Curran 'ideal' for CSK

Source: PTI
October 01, 2021 11:22 IST
'Sam was excellent for us in the first half and Bravo has come back now like the champion he is. He is back to his best and his bowling in the death overs has been outstanding.'

Dwayne Bravo celebrates after takes a wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Priyam Garg on Thursday. Bravo is just seven wickets away from becoming the highest wicket taker in the IPL.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo celebrates after takes a wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Priyam Garg on Thursday. Bravo is just seven wickets away from becoming the highest wicket taker in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming believes that Dwayne Bravo has provided some good competition to Sam Curran for the all-rounder spot in the team.

Fleming said he was impressed with the way veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had risen to the challenge and that his bowling in death overs has been outstanding.

 

Bravo who is now just seven wickets short of becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL, is enjoying a terrific run of form in the league this season.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sharjah on Thursday to become the first team to seal a place in the playoffs. After keeping things tight with the ball to limit SRH to 134/9, CSK chased down the target in 19.4 overs & with 6 wickets in hand to register their ninth win of the season.

"It was a really good competition between Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran for the all-rounders’ spot. Well, some good competition for that place for Sam. Sam was excellent for us in the first half and Bravo has come back now like the champion he is. He is back to his best and his bowling in the death overs has been outstanding.

“And it's ideally what you want … It's really good that two very good players are competing for the all-rounder spot and getting the best out of each other. Maybe, we can have an opportunity where they both play together. We are impressed with the way Bravo has addressed the challenge," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said in Thursday's post-match press conference.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
